On Monday, Lil Uzi Vert interacted with his fans on Twitter.

But amid his little Q&A with fans, he randomly tweeted a controversial statement about Kanye West.

The 26-year-old rapper called out the Grammy-winning hitmaker, "Kanye a fake pastor," followed by a laughing face emoji.

However, a couple of seconds after publishing it, the "Eternal Atake" immediately deleted the post.

But social media users were quick to take screenshots and even slam him saying something like that to the "Jesus Is King" rapper.

"Lil Uzi a fake rapper," one person tweeted.

One Twitter user said, "Lil Uzi deleted that tweet so damn fast. Kanye out here ready to trip."

Another Twitter user referenced Kanye's action of sharing his nemesis' Drake's address online. The fan said, "Kanye looking up Uzi's address to post on IG."

But one Kanye fan was so outraged that they even called out Lil Uzi Vert's height and called him a worm.

"@LILUZIVERT you 5'4", inchworm built, satanic worshipping, womanizing, woman beating, two-toned evil cheating on your girl turd mouth a-- better not ever speak on Kanye again."

It's unclear what prompted the rapper's tweet, but in Oct. 2020, he hinted that he and Kanye West had a reported fallout.

Both rappers previously worked with Travis Scott on his song "Watch" in 2018.

But rumors speculate that Uzi felt left out as the dad-of-four picked his enemy, Playboy Carti, to be featured on his upcoming album "Donda," while Uzi wasn't even asked to be part of it.

Rap-Up reported that the "Luv Is Rage 2" hitmaker tweeted a video at the time, "On some real s**t, Kanye West ain't fu---- with me."

Kanye then reposted the video and added, "I love UZI. I be saying the same thing about Steve Jobs I be feeling just like UZI."

Additionally, Lil Uzi Vert's subtle dig comes after the "All Of the Lights" rapper got social media users abuzz for his war with Drake.

In fact, the Yeezy mogul has reportedly shared the Canadian singer's home address as their feud continues to escalate.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Kanye posted a picture of a Google Maps screenshot that showed Champagne Papi's home in Toronto.

Though the picture was immediately deleted, fans already took a screenshot and scared it across social media.

But Drake responded subtly to Kanye's action. He shared a video of himself driving his car around the city while laughing and smiling.

