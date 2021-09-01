Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are in the middle of a lawsuit, and per the alleged victim's lawyer, it's pretty hard to track the pair down.

According to All Hip Hop, Tyrone Blackburn Esq. represents the alleged victim named Jennifer Hough, who claimed that the "Super Bass" singer's husband has been intimidating for years.

Jennifer revealed that for the last 20+ years, she has been getting personal visits and phone calls from Kenneth's associates.

Because of what was happening, she was afraid for her life and was forced to move several times to protect herself and her family.

Now, Tyrone has asked the court to grant him more time to serve a copy of the two rappers' complaints because he cannot get a hold of them.

In the official document obtained by the outlet, the status update of the case is read as "Service of Process not executed," and then claiming that Jennifer made "several attempts to serve a copy of the summons and complaint" on Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty.

"Defendant's home address is not publicly listed," the document added. "This writer has reached out to the last known counsel for the defendants. Both counsels have ignored my emaisl and phone calls."

Not only is Tyrone asking for the judge to extend the serve, but he is also asking the court to approve the services of the process via the US Marshals office so he could locate Nicki and Kenneth and finally serve them with the complaint.

What Did Kenneth Petty Do?

It was reported earlier that Jennifer Hough maintains that Kenneth Petty and the assistance of his wife, Nicki Minaj, have been terrorizing her to pressure her into retracting her claim that she was raped knifepoint back in 1994.

Jennifer was young at the time.

In 1995, Kenneth was convicted of attempted first-degree rape and even served prison time for four years.

Because of that, he was forced to register as a sex offender in the location he's working in or residing in.

When he moved to California with the "Anaconda" hitmaker, he failed to register to the state and immediately gotten trouble with the law.

He was indicted for living in California from July until November 2019 for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Since then, the rapper has been working effortlessly to clear his name finally.

