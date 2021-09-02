Guinness World Records recently presented BTS as being a part of their Hall Of Fame 2022.

On Wednesday, September 1, the official Twitter account of Guinness World Records pronounced the 7-membered group with the official count of their smashing records for the past years.

Bangtan Sonyeondan, also widely known as BTS, has been proving that they have impacted the world. Guinness themselves stated that since their rise to international fame in 2018, these talented idols, from dancing to singing and songwriting, have "jumped from strength to strength."

THE BOYS ARE IN THE BOOK 🙌



Congratulations to @bts_twt who have a spread in the upcoming #GWR2022 book!



After breaking countless records throughout 2021, they have also cemented their place in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame 👇 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 1, 2021



Before their groundbreaking hit, "Butter," which shattered the Billboard Hot 100 chart for nine weeks, there were many songs from the group that certainly made waves.

The site included the songs "Dynamite," "Boy With Luv" (feat Hasley), and "Mic Drop" (feat Steve Aoki), which became one of the reasons why they got immediately recognized by the crowds all over the world.

23 Records In One Group

After many trophies bagged since their debut in 2013 and numerous American and Asian music awards shows they visited, BTS has collected a jaw-dropping 23 Guinness World Records titles across music and social media.

Thanks to the enthusiasm of their fans, these results were made in the name of BTS and ARMY. BTS is hailed as the most streamed group on Spotify, taking over Coldplay, and second, they also became the most followed group on Instagram.

And as for the rest of social media platforms, BTS' official accounts snatched the most Twitter engagements (average retweets) for a music group. The site also emphasized that they topped the record not once but four whopping times.

Their second English single, the summer-y vibed "Butter," single-handedly collected five records. They had the most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube and the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours.



READ ALSO: 'Butter The Remix' Controversy: Did Megan Thee Stallion's Label Undermine BTS and the Army?

The Guinness mentioned more records on the site. And these also include, most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours by a K-pop group, the fastest time to reach one million followers on TikTok, most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert, and most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours.

But these are not all of them, and indeed it won't be the last one.

Despite their young age, the seven members, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, already left a mark in the present cultural landscape. They have also shown enough reasons why many fans were able to connect with them as they break free from the limitations of their language, Korean.

As RM, the leader of the group, always says, "Music transcends languages."

READ MORE: Seventeen's Jun And THE8 Go Home To China, Will The Group Proceed Promoting As 11-Members?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.