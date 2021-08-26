The battle between Megan Thee Stallion and her label 1501 Certified Entertainment is still ongoing as the singer continues to fight for her rights.

A Twitter user shared online that the "WAP" hitmaker paid the Temporary Restraining Fund bond on August 25, "essentially making a $110,000 bet that the song won't flop." They also attached the official documents they were able to retrieve with Megan's name written on it.

Megan paid the TRO bond today, essentially making a $110,000 bet that the song won't flop. If it does, the label could make a claim for damages against the TRO bond. Note: the notice of deposit for the $100k was corrupted, so I only have access to this one. pic.twitter.com/lnlp0uaH58 — Yoonberry Fields Forever⁷ (@BroTheres_7) August 25, 2021

On August 24, the rapper made a court filing as she allegedly accused her record label of preventing her from releasing the remix of her collaboration with BTS. In the documents, Stallion argued that blocking the song's release will cause "irreparable damage" to her career.

According to Variety, a judge sided with Megan Thee Stallion as she is clear to release the "Butter," which will be released this Friday, August 27. Later on, after the confirmation, BTS' company, BigHit Entertainment, also established that the collaboration is happening alongside an animated gif.

1501 Certified Entertainment Warned By Fans

After the BTS Army found out the news regarding Megan Thee Stallion's situation, many got mad over record labels that stop artists' freedom to release music.

The official Instagram account of 1501 Certified Entertainment posted a cryptic message on its Stories.. The now-expired image had a caption that said, "Even when I lose, I still win. Don't let that get over your head."

So that’s why he said this 😭 They really think that +100k is already secured. They definitely don’t know how we move pic.twitter.com/3D9v7tfla6 — Tri ⁷ da Villain (@THEEEhottie) August 25, 2021

Many ARMYs, including Megan Thee Stallion's fans, were in total rage as they underestimated the most potent fandom in the music industry today.

In March 2020, Megan sued 1501 as she claimed that her relationship with the label were going downhill after she asked to re-negotiate her contract. And as a result, she was allegedly told that she won't be able to release new music at the time.

#BUTTERTHEEREMIX Going Strong

As a response, more and more users stood up against the label for how strong the whole ARMY community is when it comes to charting songs and breaking new records day by day.

"Butter," the K-pop group's second song performed entirely in English, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and stayed for nine weeks. The song is still charting for its 13th week, recently at No. 8.

Before Friday's release of the "Butter" Remix, numerous fans have made a fantastic response and showed much support for Megan Thee Stallion against the horrendous label that she is signed in.

Some of you don't see the bigger picture beyond stan twitter and that's really sad bc whether you stan/support Megan or not, just remember that she's still under a label that's mistreating her right now. So if we as a fandom can help her even in the smallest way, then why not? — FK Lee ⁷ 🧈👅 (@LlVLikeABoss) August 25, 2021

megan’s label fucked up n accidentally gave armys an additional reason to go hard, like the fandom always gon go hard to support bts obviously but throw in not just the disrespect but a direct CHALLENGE 😭 ??? oh brother — 🐻‍❄️⁷ (@userbfIy) August 25, 2021

the us music industry really does hate the fact that bts and their ppl pay artists directly for their work/art bc they know if it keeps up and creates a new standard they’ll inevitably all have to follow suit 💀 — jo ⁷ ❤️‍🔥 (@jo130613) August 24, 2021



What records will the BTS ARMY and Megan Thee Stallion fans will break this time?

