Enrique Iglesias spoke candidly about his future as a musician ahead of the release of his upcoming album, titled "Final."

Iglesias teamed up with Ricky Martin and Sebastian Yatra for a special tour for their fans. The trio had a conversation before that where Iglesias delivered tragic news to his fans.

According to the 46-year-old singer, his "Final" album may literally be his final one after performing for decades.

"It's not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It's something that I have been thinking about for the past few years," he revealed, referring to his early retirement on music, as quoted by People.

Iglesias revealed that there will be two volumes of the "Final" album. Still, it will still serve as his final album.

The singer explained he already reached the moment and chapter in his life where he thinks it is already the right time to leave the spotlight. He went on to claim that the thought has been lingering since 2015 - one year after releasing his "Sex and Love" album.

"Final" album may serve as the end of his album-making career after debuting with a self-titled album in 1995.

Enrique Iglesias Offered One Assurance To Fans

During the same conversation with Martin and Yatra, Iglesias still assured everyone that the 11th studio album would not be the end of his music-making stint.

He revealed, "I'm never going to stop writing songs because I love writing songs, but I'm going to do it in a different way, meaning they don't necessarily have to be packaged as an album, so this project to me is important."

With that said, fans can expect his name to appear on other singers' albums. Iglesias may also start working in the music industry not as a singer, but as a producer and writer.

READ ALSO: R. Kelly Cashed Out $200K To Silence Victim In STD Lawsuit: report

Regardless of what the future holds for him, Iglesias already proved himself in the music industry.

Before taking a bow, the Spanish singer already sold over 137 million records and scored 70 No. 1 rankings on Billboard charts. He also appeared in several successful tours, starting with the one concert with Sir Elton John, Billy Joel, and Bruce Springsteen.

At that time, they performed in front of sold-out audiences in 16 different countries.

READ MORE: Rapper Jessi in a Relationship With Lee Sang Yeob?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.