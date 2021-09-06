Mariah Carey has been initially linked to her backup dancer, Bryan Tanaka, in Nov. 2016, not so long after her split from another beau.

By Feb. 2017, the pair officially confirmed their relationship via Instagram. However, a few months later, an insider revealed to TMZ that they have broken up five months since getting together.

But later on, they rekindled their romance and, since then, have been on and off.

Bryan wasn't mentioned while Mariah Carey's other men in her memoir "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," Bryan wasn't mentioned.

Is that already a sign that she isn't seeing him in his future?

In fact, an insider told OK! magazine that the "Through the Rain" hitmaker has reportedly "no interest" in marrying her former backup dancer, much to his disappointment.

Though the 52-year-old diva is "very much in love" with the 38-year-old, when Bryan Tanaka reportedly brought up the subject of tying the knot, she immediately stopped him in his tracks.

The only reason why Mariah doesn't want to marry Bryan is because she has been married twice-to Nick Cannon and Tommy Mottola - and the insider said that she might have had enough of all these marriages.

Speaking of her marriage to Tommy, the insider revealed, "Mariah was only 23 when she married Tommy, but he got too controlling and she felt smothered."

As for her marriage to Nick, "they wanted to have kids, and she didn't want to do that outside of marriage."

Nick and Mariah parted ways shortly after welcoming their twins, Monroe and Moroccan, now ten years old.

And despite Bryan being a big part of the twins' lives, the "Obsessed" hitmaker is reportedly "not budging. She's made it clear she wants to remain single officially."

Nick Cannon's Collection of Kids

Meanwhile, in another report, Mariah Carey is reportedly worried that Nick Cannon wouldn't have time for their kids anymore because he just welcomed his seventh child.

The source revealed that the award-winning hitmaker was "beyond concern" that the TV personality is simply "irresponsible and reckless."

Per the tipster, the singer really wants Nick to be in her kids' lives.

"He swears he has enough love and enough time to be a great parent to all his children, but his attention is going to be divided every which way!"

Guess fans will just have to wait and see if Mariah Carey walks down the altar for the third time or if Nick Cannon will have an eighth baby.

