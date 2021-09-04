Kelly Clarkson will do everything in her power to come out as the winner in her ongoing legal battle and divorce from her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The former "American Idol" winner asks the judge to clarify that she is the only owner of not one home but three homes in Montana.

Per the court documents obtained by Radar Online, Kelly wants the clarifications to be noticed in the recent court order.

The "Breakaway" singer told the court she purchased the homes through a separate LLC, in her name alone, after her estranged husband stopped contributing towards the ongoing expenses.

Kelly said that the court has mistakenly discovered that all of her Montana properties were owned by the same LLC and added that the home she shared with Brandon was owned by Vintage Valley LLC.

In the new motion, the mom-of-two said that the two properties are not owned by Valley Vintage - one home is owned by the LLC, of which Kelly is now the sole member, while the other is owned by Vintage Village Inc., which the singer is also the only member.

The singer's lawyer asks the court to revise the order and clarify that she is the only owner of the two properties.

Their Montana ranch was bought in 2019, and in 2020, Kelly revealed she purchased two more homes in the same state, with the first one boasting 5,352 sq. ft. of land in Anaconda City with seven bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms.

The second home is in Philipsburg, with six bedrooms and six bathrooms. That property is being used as bed and breakfast.

Kelly Clarkson Spousal and Child Support

Just last month, the judge overseeing their case found that the prenuptial agreement she and Brandon signed before their marriage is still valid, despite Brandon trying to throw out the deal in his attempt to get more support.

Because of that, the host of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" is forced to pay $200,000 in monthly child and spousal support to her former music manager ex.

Kelly has been in the primary custody of their two children, 6-year-old River and 4-year-old Remy. Brandon demands $436,000 monthly.

Their prenuptial agreement states that their properties, including the Montana ranch they share, will be awarded to the "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker. For over a year now, that has been the home of Brandon and even went on to claim that he has taken up being a rancher.

Unfortunately for him, the court wasn't buying any of his pleas, and now, Kelly wants to sell that ranch.

