Is there trouble in paradise between Elton John and husband David Furnish?

A new report from New Idea suggests that they are may end up in a divorce due to their marital woes.

An insider told the outlet that the award-winning singer-songwriter and his husband are outgrowing each other after being together for so many years.

According to the insider, David, who is a Canadian filmmaker, is "outgrowing being 'Mr. Elton' at this point in his life and wants his own recognition and independence."

Additionally, Elton John's live performances and extremely hectic schedule have also taken a toll on him.

"Performing takes so much out of Elton. Putting on these high-energy shows requires so much of him both physically and mentally."

"So, if David is off doing his own thing and not there to lend his support, it's going to be very tough on Elton."

However, at the end of the day, the former advertising executive is reportedly the only person that could keep the "Your Song" hitmaker calm, so they will still need each other despite the struggles they're currently facing.

There are times when Elton John even depends too much on his husband, while there are also times he refuses to make decisions unless he talks it to David Furnish first.

How Elton John Met David Furnish?

Elton and David have been together for more than 25 years and have become the first face of same-sex relationships after meeting in Oct. 1993 at a dinner party in London.

The "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" singer told Parade in 2010, "I wanted meet new people so I rang up a friend in London and said, 'Could you please rattle some new people together for dinner here Saturday?'"

Elton confessed to immediately being attracted to David, adding, "He was very, very well dressed, very shy. The next night, we had dinner."

Though they have been together for more than decades, they only married in 2014, when same-sex marriages were legalized in the UK.

But they also became one of the first UK couples to form a civil partnership in Dec. 2005.

Currently, they are using their voices for good, especially for the AIDS Foundation.

Are They Going to Divorce?

It's best to take New Idea's report with a grain of salt. Though they even published a photo of Elton looking sad, the picture showed the married couple sitting beside each other, and perhaps the photo was only taken when they weren't smiling.

There's also no indication that they are having problems with their marriage.

