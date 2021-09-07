Some people are already used to 50 Cent and his nonstop trolling, but nobody was prepared for his recent quip on Michael K. Williams' following his sudden death.

The "In Da Club" rapper posted insensitive comments about the late actor, one of the first people to react to his death on social media.

Instead of paying tribute,50 Cent used the occasion to promote his new show, "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."

He said in an Instagram post, "Damn if you didn't see Raising Kanan, check it out."

The business mogul went on to say, "That fentanyl is no joke. Killing the clientele. RIP Michael K. Williams."

"Raising Kanan" is the latest show in his "Power" TV universe and is serving as a prequel set in the 90s that chronicles the journey of some of "Power's" main characters.

Though they did have beef with each other from a few years ago, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, caught enough heat from social media users that he immediately deleted the post.

In another post, 50 Cent later brought up his past differences with the late actor, saying, "Don't ever try to understand me I'm different." "I don't do all the fake love s-t."

On Twitter, people were outraged. One Twitter user said, "Idc what anyone says, using someone's tragic & untimely death to promote your own show with an insensitive ass caption is VILE. 50 Cent has always been ignorant, but this is crossing the line."

Another tweeted, "Leave it to 50 Cent to come with the insensitivity. Using Michael K. Williams' death to promote that whack show."

What Happened With 50 Cent and Michael K. Williams?

50 Cent and Michael K. Williams had had a feud about three years ago when the TV host claimed music executive Jimmy Henchman was assaulted while serving in prison in a life sentence after being found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot.

Then Williams released a video calling the rapper's claim "completely false" without even mentioning 50 Cent in his video.

However, the musician didn't appreciate the actor taking Henchman's side, then went on a tirade on social media urging Tony Yayo to respond to the actor "holding Jimmy da Ray down" and even warned him to "mind your business" while posting a screenshot of a gay sex scene that involved Williams' character from his hit show, "The Wire."

