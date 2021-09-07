Diddy leaves Yung Miami high and dry as he and his rumored new girl Joie Chavis were caught locking lips and cuddling while on vacation.

Although the two have yet to confirm their relationship, it's clear that both of them are having the best time together in Italy. Paparazzi spotted the two chilling on a private yacht, enjoying each other's presence and the Italian breeze as they laid out to sunbathe.

After Diddy attended Dolce & Gabbana's Venice fashion show, the couple met up in Capri, where his three daughters walked the runway. Meanwhile, Joie came alone, leaving her two children, who she shares with her exes Bow Wow and rapper Future, back at home.

This was never the first time Diddy was seen getting intimate or romantic with a new lady. The celebrity has been involved with two other women just this year.

From Miami to Venice

Sources reported that before cozying up with Chavis, the "Coming Home" singer had been involved with fellow artist Yung Miami.

The two were also photographed publicly, displaying their affection for each other just a few months ago in June. They were seen holding hands as they held a birthday celebration for their friend Piere "Pee" Thomas, the CEO of Quality Control Music.

This article also mentioned Lori Harvey who had been romantically linked to Diddy for a brief second before moving on to Yung Miami. Currently, Harvey is dating actor Michael B. Jordan.

Diddy's Pics Trends on Twitter

The producer never addressed the public about his relationship with any of the women mentioned. Yet, his romance with Chavis has been the talk on Twitter as photos of them in a yacht spread like wildfire. People jokingly tweeted, "Sh-t Diddy trying to show y'all who was the original Certified Lover Boy" and "Diddy is a certified platinum sugar daddy lol."

Shit Diddy trying to show y’all who was the original Certified Lover Boy 🤰 — MaltLiquorPapi (@LowkeyBrilliant) September 8, 2021



"Just when I thought it was [going to] be a Diddy and Caresha show it's the Joie and Diddy show. That old n-gga play games," another person said, mentioning Yung Miami's real name.

Just when I thought it was gone be a Diddy and Caresha show it's the Joie and Diddy show. That old nigga play games 😂 — Bricci (@BBS_519) September 8, 2021

This fan made a good point with this post after mentioning another of the artist's ex, "When [are] we gonna have the conversation about how Diddy lost Kim Porter and turned into a whole sl-t? Mind you they weren't even together."

When we gonna have the conversation about how Diddy lost Kim Porter and turned into a whole slut?



Mind you they weren’t even together. — Rodney St. Louis | Web Designer 🇭🇹 (@SinCitySOSA) September 8, 2021



