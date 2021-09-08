Camila Cabello recently performed her rendition of Olivia Rodrigo's song, but fans seem unhappy with her cover as they started dragging her online after the video was released.

According to NME, the songstress performed for BBC Radio 1's "Live Lounge." The stage appears to be a wedding ceremony-inspired set-up as it was filled with flowers, fairy lights, chandelier, and her band was dressed in all black tuxedos.

The "Señorita" hitmaker wore a white blazer dress detailed with beads and black feathers.

Cabello put her own twist to the song "Good 4 U" as she paid homage to her Latina roots by incorporating string elements and cultural references, far different from Rodrigo's pop-punk sound. (watch her full performance below)

Aside from Rodrigo's record-breaking track, the singer also performed a live rendition of "Don't You Get," which is included on her forthcoming record titled "Familia."

Following her performance, fans immediately took to Twitter to drag her cover and criticize her own twist on the song.

"this version sounds terrible, she's trying too hard to include latin sounds in her music," one fan wrote.

"i'm latina and this actually sound weird, it's like we had a mix of salsa, merengue and cumbia with english lyrics, it's just ..." another fan wrote.

"A set up no one wanted nor needed this," one tweeted.

Camila Cabello Updates

Camila Cabello seems to be on a roll as her album is set to be released next month, and she recently starred as the lead actress of Amazon Prime's "Cinderella."

In an interview with Bustle, the singer said her third studio album as a solo artist is inspired by her family.

"This whole album to me was inspired by two things: family and food. Your family by blood, but also your chosen family." Cabello said. (via the outlet mentioned above.)

"Cinderella," on the other hand, already amassed 1.1 million views from U.S. households alone, as reported by Deadline.

The film is based on the ever-popular children's story "Cinderella," but Sony added a modern twist by casting actors and singers with different ethnicities and cast the iconic Billy Porter as Fairy God Mother.

There are also significant changes to the story as the protagonist is now a dressmaker with a mind of a businesswoman.

The film stars Nicholas Galitzine, Idina Menzel, James Corden, Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan, and more.

