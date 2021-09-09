The official lineup for the Los Angeles and London's shows of this year's "Global Citizen Live" has been unveiled, and the singers performing at the event sounds promising.

According to Variety, the show will be held at different locations worldwide like LA, London, New York City's Central Park, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, and more.

The show will be broadcasted for nine hours straight. The event confirmed acts are Stevie Wonder, Ozuna, Demi Lovato, Adam Lambert, H.E.R., Chloe x Halle, One Republic, The Lumineers, and 5 Seconds of Summer.

Duran Duran will headline the London show. Other musical acts include Nile Rodgers & Chic, Rag'n'Bone Man, Kylie Minogue, and Maneskin. The event's venue was not yet announced, but the website stated it would be at a "spectacular location."

How To Watch 'Global Citizen Live'?

The L.A. show will take place at the Greek Theatre on September 25. Tickets are available at globalcitizenlive.la. However, tickets are not accessible through payment; fans will have a chance to attend the concert by "taking action."

According to Global Citizen's website, fans can earn a spot at the show by registering and take actions like signing petitions, sharing messages online, and more.

Every action a fan makes will let them earn points which is redeemable for a concert ticket.

If fans couldn't get tickets, the show would be broadcasted on ABC the following day (August 26, Sunday, at 7 p.m. E.T.)

'Global Citizen's Purpose

The organization aims to build a movement of 100 million action-taking citizens from all around the world to combat extreme poverty by the year 2030.

Last year, the organization had a virtual concert called "One World: Together At Home," co-curated by Lady Gaga. It was a 24-hour event that featured performances by notable musicians like Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Elton John, J Balvin, Jess Glynne, and more.

The event amassed over $128 million in donations. $55.1 million was used for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, and $72.8 million was given to local and regional responders.

Earlier this year, "Global Citizen" curated the event called "Vax Live", which was held at Los Angeles' SoFi stadium; they were able to raise $302 million, which was used to give out COVID-19 vaccines for people from remote places globally.

