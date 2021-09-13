Fans were disappointed when they found out that Nicki Minaj won't be attending this year's Met Gala, but the queen of rap has an explanation why she decided to ditch the fashion world's biggest event.

Minaj recently took to Twitter after fans bombarded her social media accounts with questions regarding her appearance at the Metropolitan Museum.

The "Up In Flames" hitmaker confirmed that she wouldn't be attending the event because of its safety protocols. She mentioned that it's a requirement for the attendees of the Met to be vaccinated.

"if I get vaccinated it won't for the Met. It'll be once I feel I've done enough research. I'm working on that now." Minaj wrote. (read her complete statement below)

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one 🙏♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

The rapper went on to interact with her fans regarding the vaccination, saying she knows many countries that won't let people work without the vaccine, but she recommends her fans to get the jab.

I know babe. A lot of countries won’t let ppl work w/o the vaccine. I’d def recommend they get the vaccine. They have to feed their families. I’m sure I’ll b vaccinated as well cuz I have to go on tour, etc. https://t.co/7SK5Df0yBf — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

The apparent reason why Nicki Minaj isn't getting the vaccine is that her cousin's friend in Trinidad and Tobago experienced worse side effects to the point that he became impotent.

Nicki Minaj Also Ditched The MTV VMAs Because of COVID

Aside from her absence at the Met Gala, Minaj revealed that she was supposed to be at this year's MTV Video Music Awards, but she had to cancel last minute.

The rapper mentioned that she already shot a video, but she, unfortunately, contracted the virus.

"I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?" Minaj wrote.

The "Chun Li" hitmaker also revealed that Drake got COVID again even if he's vaccinated.

Nicki Minaj's Previous Met Gala Appearances

Over the past few years, Minaj has attended over five Met Galas so far. Her debut at the biggest fashion event was in 2013 when Tommy Hilfiger invited her.

Her most memorable appearance was in 2018 when the theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" when she announced her fourth studio album, "Queen."

Minaj's last appearance was in 2019 where she wore a pink train dress by Prabal Gurung.

