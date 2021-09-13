Travis Scott managed to snatch an award at the Video Music Awards but forgot to mention a certain Jenner during his acceptance speech. Could it be intentional?

There seemed to be many things happening at the MTV event, Lil Nas X stripping, an almost boxing match between Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor, Justin Bieber falling from the ceiling. But sources reported that nothing beats Travis forgetting Kylie.

After winning the "Best Hip-Hop" category, the artist made headlines for his "Franchise" track, which features Young Thug and British rapper M.I.A.

However, the "SICKO MODE" singer had gone viral not for the reasons one usually does after accepting an award. Right after receiving his VMA Moonperson trophy, Travis had rattled off the names of those who supported him as well as his loved ones, except for one.

MTV Cuts Off Travis Scott

Surprisingly, Scott did not include Kylie Jenner in the important people he thanked on the stage on Sunday, even though she is currently carrying their second child together.

The loving son and father had uttered his mom and daughter in his declaration of gratitude, saying, "First, I want to thank God, my mom, Stormi, all the amazing fans out there I love y'all so much." He then continued to say that he "couldn't do it without" the people he mentioned earlier.

Travis ended his speech with a shoutout to Cactus Jack Records, his label and reiterated his love for all of the staff and producers who helped him create the single.

"Before I go I just want to tell y'all, love is the biggest thing that we can ever hold. Spread love and everything will be okay," the rapper finished before getting cut off by the award show.

Kylie Jenner Missing in Action

Avid fans of the celebrity noticed the unmistakable yet quick transition to the next segment. At the same time, others focused on the hilarious side of things: namely Kylie's absences.

Why did MTV cut to Lil Nas X after Travis Scott won Best Hip-Hop? 🤨#VMAs pic.twitter.com/mTplvVITNk — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) September 13, 2021

Fans on Twitter made a dig at the hot-shot couple by tweeting reaction vids representing what Scott's baby mama might have said when he forgot to mention her. Although some have made a meme out of the situation, sources confirmed that the self-made billionaire had no plans of attending.

“I want to thank God, my mom, Stormi” - Travis Scott at the #VMAs



Kylie watching at home: pic.twitter.com/Ud43q1BpzN — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) September 13, 2021



According to Page Six, Scott attended the show alone as Kylie did not appear on the red carpet and was reported to be "never going" to the VMAs even though she was strutting around New York for its annual fashion week.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics did inform everyone that she still supported her beau from afar, literally. Jenner uploaded a video of Travis' speech on her Instagram story but with no captions or heart emojis.

