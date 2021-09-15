"The Rolling Stones" will make a significant change in their branding after the unfortunate death of their drummer, Charlie Watts.

According to The New York Post, the band's famous logo, red lips-and-tongue, will change to black to commemorate the late drummer.

Per an insider who spoke to The Sun UK, the new logo will be projected on big screens, used on their official merch, and highly visible on their tour visuals.

In addition, living members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood agreed to showcase a video of Watts throughout the show.

"They don't want it to be a concert that is a downer because they know fans have paid good money to see them." the insider dishes.

Furthermore, the band reportedly felt like it was right to reference the late legend because he became a significant part of the group, and "it will be strange for them all to not have him there."

'The Rolling Stones' 'No Filter' Tour To Begin In a Few Days

Per the outlet, "The Rolling Stones" highly-anticipated show, "No Filter" tour, will resume on September 26 in St. Louis, Missouri.

The band will continue touring after Watts' death because they want to make the show "a celebration of his life."

READ MORE: 2Pac's Nephew Refuses To Play His Uncle In Movie Despite Striking Resemblance, Wants To Do THIS Instead

Another source told the outlet that the late drummer was like a "brother" to them, so they know he would have hated it if ever the band canceled their scheduled dates.

Before Watts' death, he already pulled out from the tour after an unknown medical procedure.

The insider mentioned that he had given the living members his blessing to "tour without him" so they would grant his wishes.

Charlie Watts' Death

Late last month, when Charlie Watts passed away at the age of 80.

Watts is a music legend as he was the drummer of "The Rolling Stones" for over 60 years.

Per TMZ, the drummer died at Royal Marsden Hospital in London. His wife Shirley Shepherd stood by him at the time of his death.

The actual cause of his death remains a mystery, but the band seemingly hinted the reason when they announced his absence from the tour because he needed to heal from an unknown procedure.

The band took to their social media accounts and paid tribute by writing, "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather, and also as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation."

READ ALSO: Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Shares True Feelings About Sam Asghari Engagement

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.