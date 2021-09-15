After a very dramatic year in the spotlight, Britney Spears has announced her engagement to longtime beau Sam Asghari on Sunday.

Amid the good news, one question remains in fans' minds - will Britney's conservatorship allow her to get married?

A Los Angeles-based attorney and conservatorship expert recently spoke to Us Weekly and answered the question that boggles everybody's minds.

Mina Sirkin said, "Britney is allowed to marry under a conservatorship, unless the judge determines she does not have the capacity to do so."

However, if the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker and the fitness trainer would get married, she claims that there will be a very lengthy process of creating their prenuptial agreement, first and foremost.

The legal expert also explained that many aspects of the pop star's life would be negotiated in her prenuptial agreement.

She further said that Sam would have some healthcare rights for his soon-to-be-wife once they're married, with coordination from caretaker Jodi Montgomery. But Sirkin clarified that it wouldn't be major health care decision.

"For example, he can be put in charge of helping her double check her calendar, so she does not miss medical appointments."

Since being in a conservatorship, Britney Spears hasn't made any major personal or financial decisions.

The mom-of-two still has to get her dad's approval, Jamie Spears, who has been the conservator of her estate for years.

But with Sam becoming her husband, is he going to take the place of Jamie as conservator of Britney Spears' estate?

Sirkin explained, "Sam would not likely file for a petition for conservatorship because if the conservatorship terminates, there are lesser restrictive alternatives such as a power of attorney, assuming Britney is stable and competent and wants his help."

However, there is a possibility that once Jamie is out, Britney can quickly nominate her husband-to-be as a conservator if she ever needs one.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Want to Get Married ASAP

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari just announced they are engaged on Sunday, but now, the "Womanizer" singer reportedly wants to get married "as soon as possible."

A source would knowledge about her inner circle told People magazine that they plan to have a beach ceremony in a tropical destination.

However, it wouldn't be a lavish wedding as many fans expect.

"It will be a small wedding."

