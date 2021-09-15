ABBA is finally reuniting after over four decades of hiatus. This news has been the center of attenton within the music industry over the past few months but is it true that their reunion is a bad sign for Celine Dion's career?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, "ABBA"— Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson— is negotiating with The Colosseum, Las Vegas and aims to replace Dion in her residency.

The insider said the band is "seriously considering" a $100 million offer from the popular theatre at Caesars Palace in Nevada instead of going on tour around the world.

However, the report was proven to be false by Suggest after it circulated. The outlet said the Swedish band is indeed reuniting but they're not planning to go on scheduled concerts.

According to BBC, "ABBA" will be having a virtual concert called "Abba Voyage" which will be set in a specially-built arena in London.

The virtual performance will begin on September 7 and is expected to have at least six shows a week.

The digital concert will feature the band's digital versions along with a live 10-piece band that will perform 22 of their greatest hits. Ticket prices starts at $29.

In addition, the band did not confirm whether a possible Las Vegas residency is currently in the works.

Furthermore, Celine Dion will be performing in a brand new location for her residency. Her shows will be moved to Resorts World Las Vegas later this year.

'ABBA's Reunion

The band will release their first studio album after 40 years. The record titled "Abba Voyage" will hit record stores and streaming services on November.

The four-member Swedish band split up in 1982 but revealed that they eventually got back together to record new songs.

The upcoming album will feature 10 songs, two of which was already premiered during a press conference.

New tracks include "I Still Have Faith In You," which is a piano ballad about the band's bond over the years, and "Don't Shut Me Down" which is a mini-melodrama about a woman returning to her partner after years of break up.

Aside from the songs mentioned above, the band is eyeing to market the album this Christmas because it will have a "little Christmas tune." Several pop songs are also expected to be heard on the album.

