Kid Cudi made sure Lil Nas X knows he is not alone in trying to get rid of homophobia in the industry.

All Lil Nas X's haters surely bowed down as he made it to the Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list.

For the exclusive essay about him, Cudi wrote a message of support for the 22-year-old musician after his tweet about rappers not willing to work with him.

"When I saw the tweet about Nas' album Montero not featuring Black male artists, and he replied that 'maybe a lot of them just don't wanna work with me,' that made me sad," Cudi wrote. "There's a homophobic cloud over hip-hop, and he's going to break that s--- down."

He urged everyone to stand with Lil Nas X as they work hard to eliminate such a disgraceful mindset in the hip-hop industry.

Apart from the "Industry Baby" singer's fans, Cudi assured him he is with him. He also promised to get sexy with Lil Nas X once they do their song together.

Lil Nas X is Fearless

While not everyone approves of Lil Nas X's plans and ways, Cudi applauded him for his fearless nature that he could see himself in him when he just debuted in the music industry.

after hours of setting up by myself i’m about to kick off my baby shower. trying not to cry omg. 🥲😩🦋💕 pic.twitter.com/xGs6GWDKPE — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 15, 2021

Per the 37-year-old rapper, the young musician stands as the "new twist" on the themes he learned when he began his career. He added that what Lil Nas X is doing now, regardless of people's opinion, is what everyone needs.

"To have a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing, crushing records -- that is huge for us and for Black excellence. The way he's unafraid to make people uncomfortable is so rock' n' roll. He's a true rock star," he went on.

READ ALSO: Nick Cannon Playfully Proposes to Ashanti At 2021 MTV VMAs' Red Carpet

Cudi's support resonated with Lil Nas X's recent Twitter update regarding the Black male rappers who do not want to work with him.

But several artists - including Breland and Durand Bernarr - assured that it was not the case at all. Cudi also said that he wants to collaborate with him, leading to the birth of "Kid Cudi x Lil Nas" for a "Montero Deluxe."

The young rapper will finally release his "Montero" on September 17. The release of the aforesaid deluxe version remains unknown.

READ MORE: BTS Jungkook Joins Prince Harry, Elon Musk on World's Most Influential Person's List

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.