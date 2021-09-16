Despite the staggering success of her music career and popularity among fans, Billie Eilish said she's not having fun and is currently trying to figure things out because of her insecurities.

Speaking to Drew Barrymore in her talk show, the singer revealed that she's becoming less confident as she gets older.

She mentioned that she has always been very strong-willed and honest, and it's both a blessing and a curse for her. (watch her interview below)

The 19-year-old singer went on to reveal that she re-watched her documentary a few weeks ago, and she became emotional because she realized how "free-spirited" and "open-minded" she was back then, but the media "tears it away" from her.

"it's like it's not fun right now so I'm trying to, I'm figuring it out," the singer said.

Drew Barrymore Relates To Billie Eilish

Since Drew Barrymore has been in the limelight ever since she was a little girl, the host mentioned that she relates to Eilish's feelings because she also dealt with a lot of pressure in Hollywood as a child.

"Believe me I get it, I have such faith that you will because even when you are struggling, you are aware of the struggle." Barrymore said. (via Daily Mail UK)

Billie Eilish's Struggle With Fame Growing Up

In a previous interview with i-D magazine, the "Bad Guy" hitmaker admitted that she felt like a failure growing up in the public eye despite her success.

Speaking to rapper Stormzy, she mentioned that it's easy to feel like a failure when the public looks at her and tells her she is one.

The singer said she uses social media for the same reasons as everyone else does and she often come across videos saying "you're ugly and you suck and you're terrible," those are the things that makes her feel like a failure.

Despite her young age, the singer dominated charts for weeks and snagged several awards like the Grammys, VMAs, and more.



Regarding her definition of success, she mentioned that "joy" is what makes her successful.

"Success is internal. It has nothing to do with anyone but yourself. Joy and love for yourself." Eilish said.

