"Genesis" has been one of England's most successful rock bands in history ever since they debuted in 1967, but is it true that their current reunion tour will be their last?

According to NME, drummer and singer Phil Collins confirmed that their long-awaited tour is their last time performing together.

In an interview with Mojo, Collins said the English and American tour would be "the last" for him.

In early 2020, the band initially announced that they were reuniting again for a tour called "The Last Domino," their first performance since 2017.

They set concert schedules for November and December 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were forced to push it back to April and then cancel again only to confirm a September 20 date.

The trio will begin performing tonight in Birmingham and tour all over the United Kingdom before they end with three dates at the O2 Arena in London next month.

They will be visiting North America in November and will have concert dates until the following month.

They'll be performing in cities including Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow, Chicago, Detroit, and Pittsburgh.

READ ALSO: Lindsay Buckingham Convinced Ex-GF Stevie Nicks 'Never Been Completely Over' Him 45 Years After Split

Phil Collins Struggling From a Health Condition

Earlier this month, Collins gave an update on his health and revealed that he "can barely hold a stick."

He has been suffering from nerve damage since 2007 because of a spinal injury. The vertebrae in his upper neck were damaged.

Despite his condition, the concert will still push through as his son, Nic will take over his role as drummer.

"I'm kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I'd love to be playing up there with my son." Collins said at the time.

When he spoke to BBC Breakfast, he mentioned that he would love to play the drums again, but he's unable to do so because "there are certain phsyical things that get in the way."

The band has been active since 1967, and they have been a trio since 1977. Aside from Collins, band members include Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford.

Their past members were Peter Gabriel, Anthony Phillips, Chris Steward, John Mayhew, Steve Hackett, Ray Wilson, Mick Barnard, and John Silver.

The band is known for their hit tracks such as "Follow You Follow Me," "Jesus He Knows Me," "Land of Confusion," "The Cinema Show," and many more.

READ MORE: Watch Olivia Rodrigo's Fans Fight In Concert As She Sings 'Drivers License' [VIDEO]

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.