Before Kim Kardashian, it was Ray J - he was more famous than the two, making a name for himself in the hip hop industry.

But who could also forget about the outrageous stories people are saying about him? His investments, his desire to release Suge Knight from prison, and all that?

Gone were his wild days because now, Ray J is working on himself and his marriage.

People seemed to have forgotten that he starred in the infamous leaked sex tape titled "Kim Kardashian Superstar," but now it's out and the open once again after his former manager mentioned he has a copy of a second version of the famous video scandal.

Wack 100 claimed on "The Bootleg Kev Podcast" that he has an alternate version of the infamous sex tape starring Ray J and Kim Kardashian.

But now, Ray J is firing back at the claims.

After Wack 100 said he and the singer would "gift" the tape as a non-fungible token (NFT) to Kim's estranged husband Kanye West, the "One Wish" hitmaker responded on Instagram over the weekend, writing, "This ain't cool."

The 40-year-old songwriter and TV personality further said, "I been staying off the Raydar - Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I'm receiving."

Ray J added, "How can I show off growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?"

He slammed the claims and went on to say, "I'm a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out - smh."

Wack 100's confession of having the tape in his possession for more than ten years only adds another layer of drama to the leaked sex tape, which set the internet on fire back in 2007.

Vivid Entertainment reportedly sold the tape as "Kim Kardashian Superstar,"

The former reality star credits it as what helped her and their reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

READ ALSO:A Kanye West Copycat? Playboi Carti Has Same Antics As 'Ye 'Donda' Album Release

Is There A Second Kim Kardashian, Ray J Sex Tape?

Kim's lawyer Marty Singer debunked the music producer's claims that there is another one and even called Wack 100 an attention seeker.

He told TMZ, "The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false."

"It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame."

But it seems like Wack 100 isn't done or isn't afraid because he threatened the lawyer with sex tape receipts.

In an Instagram post, Wack 100 said, "ask your client about 'Santa Barbara' and the signed deliverables for tape 1, 2 & 3 @rayj can't control what I NOW control. If I hear 15 minutes of fame again I'll be forced to display the signed CONTRACTS. #TRYME."



It's unclear if he really has the receipts, or he's just bluffing for an additional 15 minutes of fame.

READ MORE: Lil Nas X Racked Up Thousands For Various Charities Because of 'Montero' Release -- Exact Amount Revealed

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.