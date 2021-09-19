Is Playboi Carti copying Kanye West?

Many fans notice how he has the same antics as 'Ye for hyping up his latest album "Donda" before its release.

The rapper was supposed to drop his third studio album "Narcissist" on Sept. 13, his birthday, but he didn't.

He first announced the album in an Instagram post last month accompanied by mysterious pictures.

This weekend, the 25-year-old rapper also shared another cryptic post on Twitter.

However, his clues doesn't seem to hint he's copying West, but instead, it may be a hint he is collaborating with the Grammy award-winning rapper.

It is also safe to assume he was indeed with West because of the full head mask in the picture. They both can be seen wearing full head masks, also known as Balaklava, a trend which the "Gold Digger" has started for "Donda."

The pictures shared seemed to be for the "Narcissist" merch because of its style similarities.

But as of writing, it is unclear if Carti or West has collaborated on the project.

When the tweet was posted, fans of Playboi Carti immediately asked if the "Hurricane" rapper was on the album and even begged Carti to release "Narcissist" as soon as possible.

"Carti and Yeezy, how that happen?" one Twitter user asked.

Another reference is, "Stop trying to be mysterious and just drop music."

The "Wokeuplikethis" rapper already announced the "Narcissist" tour that will start on Oct. 14 and end on Dec. 23.

READ ALSO: Lil Nas X Racked Up Thousands For Various Charities Because of 'Montero' Release -- Exact Amount Revealed

Playboi Carti Sued For Unpaid Blings

Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Terrel Carter, was reportedly sued for unpaid jewelry.

In a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ, the "Punk Monk" hitmaker owes money to Elaintte & Co. to the tune of $97,063.75.

The company claims that the remaining balance was for the two custom-made chains he ordered in Sept. 2020.

Per the court documents, the store owner Elliot Eliantte immediately went to work on a 14-carat white gold diamond rosary chain and a custom diamond tennis chain for the musician.

The total for both blings is $197,063.75. The first payment was made on Jan. 25, which was about $100,000.

Unfortunately, Playboi Carti failed to pay the rest of it after several attempts to collect his overdue bill.

It is unclear if the rapper has already paid for his debt or his next course of action.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty MAY Avoid Jail Time: What Did He Pull Off?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.