Victoria Beckham's disturbing past interview reveals a certain kind of harassment that she went through just after recovering from her first pregnancy.

The interview had begun circulating through media outlets after the legendary girl group's new documentary release, which consists of a three-part series. Titled "Spice Girls: How Girl Power Changed Britain," the film tackles different topics in each part.

While the first part of the documentary focused on the humble beginnings and journey to success of Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell, the next episode had more of a darker theme.

This article reported that the second segment of the show puts a spotlight on how the UK's tabloid media treated the girls when they decided to begin their solo careers.

Victoria Harassed on TV

The directors of the series, Vari Innes and Alice McMahon-Major highlighted each individual's struggles in the group. Specifically how each girl tried to fend off invasive questions and rumors initiated by the public, which could be considered borderline verbal harassment.

All five singers have had their fair share of inappropriate interviews during their prime. However, an unearthed snippet from Victoria Beckham's 1999 interview takes the cake.

The low-quality video of Chris Evan's "TFI Friday" television show caught viewers' attention as the host bombards Victoria about her sudden weight loss so soon after giving birth. The specific episode has recorded just 12 weeks after Brooklyn Beckham was born.



READ ALSO: Kanye West Bragged About Bedding Christina Milian While Married to Kim Kardashian? [Details]

The Issue About Victoria's Weight

Evans started with a back-handed congratulatory compliment on how the artist managed to get "back to shape after the birth" of her firstborn child.

Chris proceeded to interrogate the pop star with a baffling question about her weight before harassing her to publicly prove that body mass had returned "back to normal." The interviewer continued to pull out a set of scales before forcing Victoria to weigh herself.

The camera had zoomed into the scale which announced Beckham's private information to the whole of Britain. According to sources, the singer admitted to having suffered from an eating disorder while actively promoting along with her bandmates.

In 2001, the mother of four published her memoir- "Learning To Fly," where the artist confessed how she "began living on vegetables and nothing else" after becoming a member of Spice Girls.



READ MORE: Tyga Fires Back at Nikita Dragun After Exposing DMs 'For Clout?' Rapper Explains What Actually Was The Message For

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.