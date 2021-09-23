Kelly Clarkson is getting a head start on the festive season this year. Regardless of her messy divorce, and the fact that she's probably still nursing a broken heart despite of how sure she is about splitting up with her husband, the singer was still able to release a Christmas song, which would be part of a whole new album for the season. Notably though, one of the songs have lyrics about breaking up.

Kelly Clarkson, 39, and her fans are celebrating Christmas early this year. The former American Idol contestant debuted her new single, "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)," on Thursday (Sept. 23), and it's a hit.

The anthem features a Christmas theme as well as some intriguing breakup-related lyrics, which might be a reference to Kelly's ongoing divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

In the song, Kelly sings, "Out in the cold / Standing where the trees meet the road/This used to be our favorite spot in this town / Memories with you and me ruin it now / Like a winter dream and I bet I wasn't the first, and I won't be the last."

On Instagram, Kelly herself announced that this new single would be part of her upcoming album, titled "When Christmas Comes Around...."

The album is set for a release on Oct. 15, two whole months before Christmas really comes in and makes people wonder where the year has went. Kelly has provided a lengthy explanation on the inspiration behind the album's name.

"My purpose for choosing this lyric as the title of this project was to bring forth a sense of reality to the fact that we are probably in very different places emotionally ' "When Christmas Comes Around...' " she said. "Some of us are consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us. Wherever you are, and whatever you may be experiencing, I wanted everyone to be able to connect to a message on this album," she added.

Fans can listen to the song HERE.

Despite her still brokenhearted state though, she recently gave an interview to signify that at this moment, her happiness is her priority. Author Glennon Doyle explored the issue of women doubting the appropriate choices to make for themselves in a new edition of her talk program. On this show, Clarkson, provided some great advices, based on her own experiences, to a fan who was worried about making a huge move in life. .

"I used to think like that too. I'm like, 'Oh, in my twenties I should be doing this. I should be doing this,'" the singer explained to the fan. "Look, I'm 39. I'm gonna be 40 next April and I still am like, 'What makes me happy? Where should I go?'," she added.

The native Texan confessed that second-guessing one's decisions is something that never completely goes away, but one can just focus on happiness and everything will fall into place.

"You're always gonna have that conversation, like just ghost of Christmas future. It's never gonna change. You're gonna be 60 years old probably going, 'Man, I don't know. I could do this now,'" Clarkson noted. "I wouldn't say just 'cause your age. I always like to do, what's going to make me happy in the moment. What's gonna be fun. What seems exciting," the singer further said.

