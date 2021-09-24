The now 30 years old baby from Nirvana's second studio album, "Nevermind," came back after a month for a plea renewal stating he wanted the album cover completely changed on its 30th anniversary.

Model Spencer Elden filed a lawsuit in August against Nirvana after claiming that he suffered from "lifelong damages" due to the album cover that constitutes child pornography.

The 1991 image became one of Nirvana's iconic album covers, where it featured a baby in a pool being lured by a dollar bill. And on its anniversary in 2021, Elden begged for his genitalia to be removed from "all future album covers."

Elden New Plea For Permanent Change

"Today, like each year on this date, our client Spencer Elden has had to brace himself for renewed unwanted attention from the media and fans alike throughout the world," a statement from Elden's attorney, Maggie Mabie, was released, which received by USA TODAY.

"This is a choice that he has never had," they added.

The model previously recreated the cover for its 15th and 25th anniversary. He even told The New York Post in 2016 that he volunteered to do his latest iteration of the cover naked, yet the photographer opposed and said, "that would be weird."

The Continuation Of The Proceedings

Elden's attorneys said in the release that they plan to continue the legal proceedings to "bring long-awaited privacy and dignity back to our client."

"We implore the Nirvana defendants to right the wrongs of their past," they added. "By acknowledging the harm they have perpetrated and redacting the image of Mr. Elden's genitalia from further reproductions of 'Nevermind' because behind every cover is a person pleading for their privacy back."

The photographer behind the infamous album art, Kirk Weddle, was tasked to reshoot the cover photo.

Time reported that the underwater photographer was friends with Elden's parents, who asked if he could use their 4-month-old baby to become a part of a photoshoot. The model stated that his parents were given $200 later on after the 15-second shoot.

And as stated in the lawsuit, neither Elden nor his parents ever signed a release that allowed them to use the baby's image.

And as the 30th anniversary arrived, one of the "most recognizable album covers" of Nirvana, "Nevermind," has now made a new history after Elden filed a case against the group.

