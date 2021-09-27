Kanye West fans say "enough is enough" after their idol wore a controversial icon on his shirt.

Over the weekend, the Grammy award-winning singer turned up at P. Diddy's party, and several songs from his "Donda" album were played at the Club Love House Party.

'Ye was spotted having a grand time with several hip-hop icons as well as recording producers and close friends.

However, when social media users saw what the "Jesus Is King" rapper was wearing, he was immediately trolled online.

Ye at Diddy’s party last night pic.twitter.com/upk5CyFVzJ — dondasplace (@dondasplace) September 26, 2021

What Kanye West Wore to the Party

Kanye West was spotted wearing a Marilyn Manson short and his famous Balaklava and a pair of luxury sunglasses.

The internet exploded after seeing him wear the Manson shirt since the famous musician is facing sexual harassment charges from many women.

They immediately took to Twitter to talk about the "Gold Digger" rapper's latest stunt.

One person said, "Dude wtf is kanye doing with that Marilyn manson outfit. This new ye x manson is not it."

Another person tweeted, "Kanye doubling down on his support for Marilyn Manson by wearing an Unsafe shirt with his image."

A third person wondered, "Why Tf are people still supporting Kanye after he put Marilyn Manson in his album."

The controversial shirt belongs to Vetements and is part of their 2018 Fall/Winter collection. It is priced at $970.

Kanye West also features Marilyn Manson in his song "Jail Pt.2," which also features another controversial musician, DaBaby.

Additionally, the former husband of Kim Kardashian also has massive support for both Marilyn and DaBaby because he featured them on his "Donda" listening event in Chicago last month.

What's Happening to Marilyn Manson?

Early this year, several women came forward accusing Marilyn Manson of sexual abuse and assault.

Celebrities including Evan Rachel Woods said Manson groomed her as a teenager and abused her for years, as well as Esme Bianco claiming that he was beaten and electrocuted while the rocker bruised her with a Nazi knife.

Singer Phoebe Bridges also claimed a "rape room" in Marilyn Manson's home where he allegedly inflicts violence on several women.

Even his former assistant Ashley Walters sued him for assault and battery.

