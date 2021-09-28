It seems like Machine Gun Kelly's online drama isn't ending soon as Matt Heafy of the band "Trivium" has chimed in amid the rapper's recent controversies.

According to NME, the guitarist shaded MGK on Twitter, seemingly responding to his comments on "Slipknot's" Corey Taylor.

"I'd like to formally diss Machine Gun Kelly for 'being 31 years old wearing a f****** 16 year old pop punk cosplay identity on a f****** stage.'" Heafy wrote.

"Trivium's" lead vocalist did not stop there as he labeled MGK as "Squirt Gun Smelly."

Heafy then replied to a fan's comment saying he never thought of MGK before until he "took a shot at Slipknot." He mentioned that the metal band "paved the way" for other succeeding bands like his.

"Squirt Gun is a clout chaser. And even though it's all a PR stunt, a shot at SK needs an addressing. (But that cover sounds awful)." The musician added.

More recently, Heafy shared a sarcastic apology saying MGK has been "afflicted by the Ligma variant." (read his tweet below)

I'd like to publicly apologize for my tasteless comments about MGK. I just found out he's been afflicted by the Ligma variant. It's really getting real out there. Thoughts and prayers homie.



— Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) September 26, 2021

At the time of this writing, Machine Gun Kelly has not publicly commented on the matter.

Machine Gun Kelly Previously Shaded 'Slipknot's Corey

Heafy's recent comments were referring to MGK's shady comment on "Slipknot's" Corey Taylor. In early reports, the rapper-turned-metal singer performed "Jawbreaker" during Riot Fest in Chicago last weekend. Before singing, MGK blurted out, "Hey, you wanna know what I'm really happy that I'm not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fuckin' weird mask on a f****** stage, talking s***." (via XXL Mag) before asking the crowd about their favorite candy. Following his set, he later took to Twitter to give fans an insight regarding his comment, saying Corey Taylor did a verse for him in the past, but he didn't like it, so it never got released. (read his full tweet below)

corey did a verse for a song on tickets to my downfall album, it was fucking terrible, so i didn't use it.

he got mad about it, and talked shit to a magazine about the same album he was almost on.

yalls stories are all off.

just admit he's bitter. — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) September 20, 2021

Aside from the drama mentioned above, MGK was also flipped off and booed on stage during his set at this year's Louder Than Ever festival.

Towards the end of his show, he was filmed being ushered off the mosh pit after a man pushed him. The rapper was enraged by the fan's action leading him to fight back before security guards responded to the scene.

MGK later addressed the "booing" issue by tweeting, "i don't know why the media lies in their narrative against me all the time but all i saw was 20,000 amazing fans at the festival singing every word and 20 angry ones."

The rapper has not addressed the fight that happened during the event.

