Alan Jackson braved his thoughts and feelings as he shared the story about his deteriorating health in a new interview.

Jackson recently sat down to talk with TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and confessed how he has been "reluctant to talk about it" in public.

"It's genetic. I inherited from my daddy. It's called CMT ironically enough because CMT was a big part of my career," he said

Per the 62-year-old performer, he is suffering from Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease. According to the National Health Service's official website, the illness is an inherited condition that mainly damages a person's peripheral nerves. People diagnosed with it suffer from muscle weakness, gait, and numbness in the feet, hands, and arms.

Unfortunately, Jackson has been dealing with a progressive condition that affects his balance and movement for years.

After learning about the disease, he reportedly started becoming more self-conscious on stage due to fear of losing his balance in front of the crowd.

Despite its progressive nature, CMT is not deadly. However, it may bring effects that muscular dystrophy and Parkinson's disease give to patients.

Jackson found it helpful to finally talk about it now so no one would ever get curious if he ever stumbled or fell around.

Alan Jackson On Bringing More Country Music Despite Health Woes

In the same interview, the country performer detailed what the influence of pop is in modern country music.

Per the singer, real country music already left the mainstream industry. He clarified that he does not want to look like a bitter and old country singer, but he acknowledged that the two types of country music exist due to different generations.

As one of the most sought-after singers of his generation, Jackson indeed earned fans' hearts since he began performing.

Following the revelation of his disease, his fans sent him heartfelt messages and expressed their support to the singer.

One fan said, "Many prayers for Mr. Jackson. I know that he has a strong faith and I hope he leans on that faith and continues to produce that good old fashioned sound for many years to come. God bless."

Another wrote, "His music has always hit home. Would rank him in my top two. There are just those times when you his voice is very comforting. Wish him the very best."

