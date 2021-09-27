Noel Gallagher removed his brother Liam from his life entirely and regarded him as "not a real person."

For years, Oasis fans have been wanting to see the band return. Last month, BBC inquired whether Noel would wish to an Oasis reunion in hologram form. The thought would be better, though, especially since the brothers have been feuding for a long time.

But during his interview on BBC Radio 2's Sofa Session, Noel said Liam took the hologram concert seriously before regarding him as someone not real at all.

"Liam is a hologram anyway. I don't know if people know that, he's not actually real. ... But yeah, of course I'd do it. If anything ever changes, trust me, he would be the first to let people know about it," he went on.

Noel's comments came after his brother revealed he fell out of a helicopter while performing at the Isle of Wight Festival. At that time, he shared a photo of his bruised and cut face on his Twitter account.

The History of Gallagher Brothers' Feud

Considering a brother as a hologram is not surprising on Noel's part, especially since the Gallagher brothers are infamous for their bad blood.

In 1994, the then rising Oasis faced tragedy when Noel quit the band. According to the Supersonic film, Liam began to bombard them with insults. His brother, as a result, left them and disappeared for days.

One year later, journalist John Harris interviewed the brothers and converted the conversation onto vinyl and CD. Things got worse when Liam brought a group of people to the studio while the band worked on their second album.

Noel hit Liam's head with a cricket bat due to the disruption he brought. Surprisingly, Paolo Hewitt got the bat from the studio and sold it at an auction afterward.

READ ALSO: HyunA Breaks Down in Tears After 'Ping Pong' Final Stage Performance: Special Reason Disclosed

In August 1996, Oasis was scheduled to appear on MTV Unplugged show at the Royal Festival Hall. Although Liam missed the opportunity, the band performed their set, showing Noel did not need his brother.

In the years after that, the brothers' feud worsened when Noel once told Q magazine how life would have been easier without the band. Liam even took legal action once after canceling their V Festival gig.

In August 2009, Oasis officially split after Noel left the band.

"It's with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer," he said at that time.

READ MORE: Alan Lancaster Cause of Death: Status Quo Bass Player Tragically Dies in Sydney Home At 72

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.