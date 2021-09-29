Dr. Lonnie Smith, an organist and named an NEA Jazz Master, has passed away at the age of 79.

According to NPR, his longtime record label Blue Note Records confirmed his death on Twitter.

"Doc was one of the funkiest & most inventive organists to ever walk the earth & we were proud to bring this remarkable man's joyous music to fans all over the world." The label wrote. (read the complete statement below)

We're deeply saddened to announce that Hammond B3 organ legend Dr. Lonnie Smith passed away today at 79 years old. Doc was one of the funkiest & most inventive organists to ever walk the earth & we were proud to bring this remarkable man's joyous music to fans all over the world. pic.twitter.com/6NgejJsXpW — Blue Note Records (@bluenoterecords) September 29, 2021

The record label also released a detailed statement on their website saying Dr. Smith died at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The organist's manager, Holly Case, confirmed the cause of his passing, saying it was pulmonary fibrosis, a severe lifelong lung disease that makes patients having a hard time breathing.

Per Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Smith's condition isn't curable, but medications may help the lungs get better.

The musician's label described him as one of the "funkiest and most inventive oeganists" to have ever existed. He first signed with the label in 1960.

Dr. Smith spent his early days in Buffalo, New York. He was exposed to the music scene ever since he was a kid, as his mother loved gospel, blues, and jazz music.

READ ALSO: Real Score Between Maluma, Kim Kardashian Revealed; Colombian Singer Finally Addressed Dating Rumors

As a teenager, he discovered the Hammond organ for the first time and became interested in it.

As he aged, Lou Donaldson, Jack McDuff, and George Benson, he was later discovered when he played at the Pine Grill. He joined Benson's quartet and moved to New York City.

Dr. Smith was able to release his debut album titled "Finger Lickin' Good," after appearing on two of Benson's records.

His final album was released earlier this year titled "Breathe," it is his latest record after returning to Blue Note Records.

The record consists of six tracks recorded during Dr. Smith's 75th birthday party in New York City.

The organist's famous tracks include: "50 Ways To Leave Your Lover," "Sunshine Superman," "Minor Bash," "Scream," "For Heaven's Sake," "Too Damn Hot," and more.

Fans Pay Tribute Following Dr. Lonnie Smith's Death

After the musician's tragic passing, many fans took online to express their sadness and pay tribute to the jazz legend.

"I miss him already. Love you, Lonnie. You were truly magic to experience." One fan wrote.

"I had the good fortune to see him on tour two years ago. Another legend gone." Another fan wrote.

READ MORE: Rick Ross Net Worth: Here's How Much Rapper Will Support His Children Compared To Ex Amid Bitter Custody

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.