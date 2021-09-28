Kim Kardashian has been linked to a few men after she filed for divorce from Kanye West. Colombian singer and heartthrob Maluma is not an exception, and he recently revealed the actual score between him and the reality star.

In an interview with L'Officiel Hommes, as reported by The Daily Mail UK, Maluma insisted that he and the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians Star" are just "good friends."

When asked how dating rumors began circulating, the singer briefly answered, "I don't know!"

He explained that they met for the first time during a fashion show at Dior and Kourtney Kardashian was also present.

Maluma then said people just "started talking about it," and he doesn't know why the public is asking the "SKIMS" CEO whether they have a relationship or n

"We are good friends. We don't talk that often, but yeah, we are good friends and we always wish the best for each other." The singer added.

Maluma and Kim Kardashian both attended this year's Met Gala, but they were not photographed with each other. The former arrived with Donatella Versace while the reality TV star brought Balenciaga's creative director Demna Gvasalia as her date.

Kim Kardashian Previously Brushed Off Maluma, Van Jones Dating Rumors

In the reunion special of "KUWTK," Andy Cohen grilled Kim with personal questions about her dating life, especially with Van Jones and Maluma.

The mom of 4 denied the rumors saying she's not dating either one of them. Kim mentioned that she met the Colombian singer a few times in Miami, and she thinks Maluma is a nice guy.

Sources at the time also told Page Six that the two's Miami interaction was just "friendly."

"They are just friends and have lots of mutual friends in common. It's nothing romantic." Another insider added.

Maluma's Dating History

Despite having millions of fans around the globe, Maluma's dating life was kept private; however, he was linked to several women in the past.

According to Elite Daily, the singer reportedly dated Belinda, a Spanish-Mexican singer, after meeting on the set of a show. The two were apparently seen going out with each other several times in 2015, but neither of them confirmed the relationship.

Maluma later denied the claims saying they're not dating, but she's "one of the most beautiful women" he had ever seen.

Aside from Belinda, other women linked to the singer were DJ Natalia Barulich and his collaborator Anitta.

