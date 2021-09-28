Rick Ross reportedly signed an agreement to support his three children to Briana Singleton financially; how much is the rapper's net worth?

According to TMZ, the judge handling the couple's paternity case had recently approved the finalized court documents, stating that Ross will be giving Singleton $11,000 in child support every month. The publication also mentioned other miscellaneous expenses that Rick has to shoulder.

The "Ashton Martin Music" singer had also agreed to pay for his kids' health insurance and extracurricular expenses, not included in the child support fees. This means Rick has to cough up an estimated $7,560 in addition to the previous payment.

The combined amount will result in the musician dishing out approximately $3,000 annually for each of his children. Ross is also confirmed to cover the payment for his ex-wife's lawyer, in which Briana had accumulated $25,000 in legal fees throughout their battle for child support.

A Supportive Father

Complex reported that before the child support news breaking out, the artist had bought out a Wingstop restaurant for his son's 16th birthday gift.

Ross boasted about the purchase on his social media account as the "Biggest Boss" posted a picture of his son sitting on a throne eating some wings. The proud dad and business mogul captioned the post with a birthday greeting, saying, "You're now officially a BOSS !!! Keep going."



Rick is a well-known Wingstop owner and has a dozen other restaurant locations under the franchise. He often promotes them on his Instagram account.

Rick Ross' Net Worth

The owner of Maybach Music brings in a monthly income of nearly $600,000 as the rapper's net worth is estimated to be around $40 million based on this article. Before their separation, his former baby mama- Briana, had brought $142,000 into their household every month.

RR's career has brought him to where he is now- a successful figure in the music industry. Not only did he focus on his music, but he also expanded his reach to the business world.

After his musical career rocketed, he began investing in his record label in 2008 and signed Meek Mill and Wale in 2011. Now MMG has Gunplay, Rockie Fresh under their management and managed to snatch seven #1 albums debuts on Billboard's 200 charts.



