R. Kelly has found an ally in another celebrity with criminal records - Bill Cosby.

This week, the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in New York. After the verdict was publicized, Cosby's spokesman discussed his client's thoughts in an interview.

Andrew Wyatt said that Cosby believes the disgraced singer was "wronged" by the criminal justice system.

Wyatt told TMZ, "We talked about it today and the first thing he said was, 'Look, the guy was railroaded.'"

"As he said, Gloria Allred did the same thing that she did with him."

Gloria Allred has represented victims in both Kelly and Cosby's case, and the latter's spokesperson said she's "running a familiar playbook."

"You parade women out and you stir up the public sentiment to go against him. And that's what they did to R. Kelly."

Because of their success as a musician and an actor, Wyatt says that Cosby thinks both of them are targeted because of their race.

"What we see in America today with R. Kelly is an assault on Black men."

He went on to say, "This is an assault on successful Black men who are doing great things."

Can R. Kelly Get Out of Prison?

Bill Cosby thinks that the newly-convicted criminal, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, will eventually get out of jail when he files an appeal because he thinks the "Laundromat" singer has a strong case on appeal.

"I think when he gets to appellate court and when he gets to the highest court in the land, I think we'll see a conviction overturned."

Bill Cosby Released From Prison

In June, the former dad of entire America was released from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by the highest court in the US, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Bill Cosby was serving three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault. However, the court said he was denied protection against self-incrimination in the case.

What Is R. Kelly's Sentence?

Though R. Kelly has already been given a guilty verdict, his sentencing will not be until May 4, 2022.

He is facing a minimum of 10 years in prison and a possibility of life inside jail.

Meanwhile, he is still set for another trial for child pornography and obstruction charges in Illinois.

