Shakira has recently revealed that she was in danger while with her son in a Barcelona park.

The "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker shared the details of the incident in Instagram Story, which also showed her damaged handbag.

The Colombian singer said in Spanish how boars attacked her, "Look at how two wild boars which attacked me in the park have left my bag."

"They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They've destroyed everything."

Shakira, whose real name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, then showed her eight-year-old son Milan Piqué to get him to tell her 70.7 million followers, "Milan tell the truth."

"Say how your mommy stood up to the wild boar."

BBC reported that aggressive hogs had become a massive problem in Barcelona in the last few years.

In 2016, the outlet reported that the Spanish police received almost 1,200 phone calls about boars attacking dogs and cat-feeders, which eventually held up traffic and started running into cars.

In 2019, Guardian reported that to find a solution to the cause of their headache, the city hired a team of veterinary scientists that targeted female and young hogs rather than adult males and accompanied police during late-night alerts.

The British publication reported that the method used later led to boar-human clashes that fell by more than a half.

Shakira Attacked By A Sea Lion

But Shakira being attacked by a wild boar isn't the first time an animal attacked her.

In 2012, the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker described how a sea lion tried to bite her as she took a picture of it on her phone.

It happened during a holiday in Cape Town, South Africa, revealing to a blog post on Facebook at the time how the animal was about a foot away from her and then looked her in the eye and then "roared in fury."

The 44-year-old singer-dancer said in her post titled "Special report: Attacked by a sea lion," "My brother' Super Tony' jumped over me and literally saved my life, taking me away from the beast."

The Latin award-winning singer and her brother had scratches and revealed she was paralyzed by fear and "couldn't move."

