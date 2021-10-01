During the weekend, Taylor Swift herself reported that the release of "Red (Taylor's Version)" will be out one week earlier than expected, and this move had fans predicted of being correlated to Adele's new upcoming music.

Swift started her tweet by saying, "Got some news that I think you're gonna like."

"My version of 'Red' will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th ! Can't wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album," she added.

On The Upcoming 'Red' And Mysterious '30'

According to Variety, her version of her fourth studio album is expected to have "an even bigger commercial impact than "Fearless (Taylor's Version)," which is the first re-recorded albums she released after moving to Big Machine.

Despite the album filled with remade songs from "Fearless," the album delivered 291,000 album-equivalent units when it came out in April, and the source reported that "Red" is predicted to outdo that based on the original album's fan-favorite status, intriguing unheard bonus material, and others.

Meanwhile, Billboard reported rumors regarding Adele, who could possibly drop her new album anytime, as billboards showing the number "30" appeared in different cities on Friday, October 1. Fans even said that Taylor might have known that Adele is coming, which resulted for her to move the release of her revised album.

Is The New Adele Album Really Coming?

The "Hello" singer has not officially announced any details regarding her upcoming fourth studio album. However, billboards in Dubai and Ireland showed a numerical value that could match up with her last three albums, "19," "21," and "25."

Now fans theorized that Adele, now 33, might have made a new record when she was 30 years old before the "Chasing Pavements" singer filed a divorce from husband Simon Konecki in 2019.

"If the album is called 30... and Adele and her husband called it quits when she was about 31 .. then the album would possibly be about everything going wrong that led to their divorce," one Twitter user added.

More reports also mentioned that the album will be coming out soon

