Britney Spears is in the middle of a major life transition, and the last thing on her mind is her career and performing.

According to TMZ, several people who are close to her think she will quit performing for good.

Sources revealed to the outlet that the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker doesn't want to perform or even work right now - something that has already been in her mind for such a long time.

One of the reasons her career is put on the backburner is her recent engagement with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The mom-of-two is said to be enjoying and basking in being a newly-engaged woman.

Another reason for her to quit is the fact that her dad Jamie is no longer calling the shots when it comes to her career.

But for now, it seems like Britney Spears wants to focus on her personal life despite knowing that so many fans want to see her back on stage.

Per the outlet, "Sources say some people who have toured with Britney in the past and have had their hands in the showbiz aspect of her career feel strongly. She may never perform again."

Several years ago, Britney had a Las Vegas residency, but in her court testimony, the "Womanizer" singer claimed she was forced to perform and didn't even want to do her 2018 European tour.

Additionally, her manager Larry Rudolph resigned just this July and claimed that the Louisiana native already intended to retire from the music business.

Britney Spears' Retiring?

Larry Rudolph sent an email to Britney Spears' ex-personal conservator Jodi Montgomery and the ex-conservator of her estate Jamie Spears at the time, stating that he wanted to hang up the mic.

He said in the letter, "It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus."

"Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire."

READ ALSO: How Britney Spears Will Celebrate Once Conservatorship Ends Will Cost Her Millions [DETAILS]

Britney Spears A Few Steps Away to Freedom

On Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny has suspended Jamie Spears from the conservatorship after holding the position of a conservator for 13 years.

It paved the way for the end of Britney Spears' conservatorship.

Now, the conservatorship may have a possibility of ending as early as this year.

There will be a hearing to be held in November.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Separating This Fall -- WHY?

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.