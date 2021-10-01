Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been attached since their romantic reconciliation last May.

They have been spending a lot of time with each other, traveling to different parts of the globe for vacations and fancy events.

However, this fall, it seems like they're going to part ways temporarily because the two have different work schedules and locations.

Are they going to pause their relationship as they focus on their things?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Game Plan This Fall

A tipster revealed to People magazine that the 52-year-old "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker and the "Gone Girl" actor would be filming in the next couple of months.

However, they are reportedly trying to make their relationship work despite being far away from each other.

According to the insider, "This is their life together now. They will see each other when they can."

But when they meet, it will reportedly be in Los Angeles, "where they will spend time when they can."

It's also like shooting two birds with one stone because Los Angeles is where their respective children are currently based.

Will JLo and Ben Celebrate Christmas Together?

According to the same insider, JLo and Ben will focus on spending the Christmas break with each other and their kids as it will also be a break from their respective productions.

"For Jennifer, Christmas is all about the kids. She makes it very special for them. She loves Christmas."

It's currently unknown if they will merge their families to celebrate the holidays this year because the "Batman v. Superman" actor is reportedly hoping to spend time with his kids as well.

"They haven't made any specific holiday decisions yet and are still working it all out."

JLo shares two kids, twins Emme and Max, with ex-husband Mark Anthony, while Ben shares three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez's Newest Movie

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly going to star in a romantic comedy movie "Marry Me." It will be released on Feb. 11.

How Are the Rekindled Couple Now?

Jennifer and Ben first got engaged in 2002 before they postponed their wedding in 2003, just days before they were slated to walk down the aisle. By 2004, the split.

But now, more than ten years later, they couldn't stop gushing about each other.

Per People's source, "Jennifer is as protective of Ben as he is of her. She is the happiest that she has been in a long time.

