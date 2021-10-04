The Pandora Papers has about 12 million leaked documents of rich and powerful people's hidden wealth, tax avoidance, and money laundering.

Over the weekend, influential people's worlds were rocked after the massive leak of private financial documents published online by several news organizations.

The secret documents were released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) to see if there is any proof that the global elite and world leaders named in the papers broke corresponding tax laws.

Among those mentioned in the document are current and former billionaires, but ICIJ journalists also alleged three influential celebrities set up PO box companies in the British Virgin Islands, Panama, or the Bahamas.

Latin pop star Shakira was mentioned in the document, who reportedly has three companies registered in the British Virgin Islands - Light Productions Limited, Light Tours Limited, and Titania Management Inc.

Per reports, the "Hips Don't Lie" singer continued to open off-shore companies even when she was investigated by tax authorities in Spain three years ago.

British singer-songwriter Elton John has also been exposed in the Pandora Papers.

According to reports, the "Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word" singer owns more than a dozen companies registered on the same islands. His husband, David Furnish, is also named "Director" in some of those.

Ringo Starr is also being accused of the same thing as Elton John and Shakira.

Spanish star Julio Iglesias was also mentioned in the documents, claiming that he has a lot of companies in tax havens such as in the British Virgin Islands and nine mansions in Miami.

Reports claim that all of those are off-shore.

Shakira Net Worth 2021

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shakira, a Colombian-born pop star, has a net worth of 300 dollars. She made her money by singing, songwriting, producing, belly dancing, and her philanthropies.

She sold over 125 million albums and singles worldwide, making her one of the most successful female singers ever.

Elton John Net Worth 2021

Elton John has a reported net worth of $500 million, thanks to his albums and his successful music tours.

He sold over 300 million albums and became one of the most best-selling artists of all time.

Ringo Starr Net Worth 2021

Meanwhile, former Beatles member Ringo Starr has a reported net worth of $350 million and is cited to be one of the richest drummers in the world.

Julio Iglesias Net Worth 2021

Spanish singer and songwriter Julio Iglesias is estimatedto be worth $600 million.

