It was another win for the fans as Billboard announced the debut of "My Universe" single collaboration of BTS and Coldplay, claiming the top spot of Hot 100 on the first week of October.

After the chaos of social media shutdown, Coldplay has officially made its big comeback to the Billboard Hot 100 chart, alongside South Korea's most prominent musician, BTS, for their recent collaboration. According to Billboard, the British group returned to the charts after 13 years with "Viva La Vida."

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Oct. 9, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) October 5, 2021

Aside from that, the new song became BTS' sixth single to top Hot 100 ever since "Dynamite" was released in September 2020. "My Universe" came after "Butter" stayed in the chart for ten weeks.

#MyUniverseNo1OnHot100

As soon as Billboard posted the chart, the tag "#MyUniverseNo1OnHot100" made it to the top of the trending list for Coldplayers and ARMYs to celebrate this win. Coldplay themselves also thanked their fans for the support for the collaboration, and of course, they respectively mentioned the seven members of BTS. The tweet read, "Thankyou to Coldplayers and ARMY and everyone who made this happen. love c, g, w, j & p." This also got a response from BTS.

Congratulations RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook @BTS_twt. Thankyou to Coldplayers and ARMY and everyone who made this happen. 💙❤️ love c, g, w, j & p pic.twitter.com/UEL5sZ55yh — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 5, 2021

It's been always an honor to make this all happen with you ! Big love and congrats !

Thank you to ARMY and Coldplayers 💜💜 love r, j , s, h, j, j, v https://t.co/xWllRJouOH — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 5, 2021

A long list of new records was made following this feat as BTS became the first band in history with the most No. 1 Hot 100 with six songs this decade. They followed with Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and Drake next to them.

It also became the quickest accumulation of six leaders over a year and just over a month since The Beatles, who scored six over a year and two weeks.

READ ALSO: Coldplay Impresses BTS Army? Watch How Chris Martin Showed His Work Ethic Through 'My Universe' Documentary

More Wins For The Group

According to the magazine mentioned above, ​​"My Universe" drew 11.5 million US streams and 5.5 million radio airplay audience impressions. They also sold 127,000 downloads and physical singles combined in its first week up until September 30, based on MRC Data.

RM, SUGA, Jin, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook also tied with Drake and Ariana Grande for having five songs topping Hot 100 upon a song's debut.

"My Universe" also became the first song collaborated by two big groups, BTS and Coldplay, leading the chart.

Watch their new music video for "My Universe" here:



READ MORE: BTS, J-hope and SUGA Impress Fans With Heartfelt Rap Verse For Coldplay 'My Universe' Collaboration

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.