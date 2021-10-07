Good news for "Judas Priest" fans! After his gruesome surgery, Richie Faulkner has been officially discharged from the hospital and is currently recovering in his home in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to his cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Siddharth Pahwa of the University of Louisville Health, Faulkner was only four miles away from the hospital, but it doesn't equate with minutes, and "he did not have many to spare." (via Louder Sound)

The surgeon also revealed that the guitarist is alive today because "the stars aligned."

Faulkner's surgery was not a joke after lying down on the operating table for ten and a half hours straight. Dr. Pahwa assured fans that he had an "outstanding emergency cre team," because the medical center he was admitted to is "world class."

In early reports, Faulkner updated his situation by saying his medical condition almost took his life.

In his previous statement, as reported by Rolling Stone, he mentioned that he suffered from a ruptured aorta that happened while "Judas Priest" was performing the song "Pain Killer" at this year's "Louder Than Life" music festival in Kentucky.

He mentioned that he had an "aortic aneurysim and complete aortic dissection," wherein his aorta began spilling blood into his chest cavity.

His surgeon told him that people with the same condition as his don't "usually make it to the hospital alive."

Regarding his surgery, he revealed that several parts of his chest were replaced with mechanical components, in which he jokingly described that he's "literally made of metal" now.

Richie Faulkner's Condition Came Out of the Blue

Faulkner's medical condition came as a shock to him and his family because he had no history of a bad heart, clogged arteries, etc.

Furthermore, his overall health is excellent as he also doesn't have high cholesterol.

The guitarist urges his fans to stay vigilant with their health, and if they can get themselves checked, they should do it for him.

'Judas Priest' Tour Remains Cancelled

At the time of this writing, "Judas Priest" has not yet given fans an update regarding their canceled tour due to Faulkner's health condition.

However, Rob Halford previously assured fans that they would be coming back on stage once the guitarist's doctors allow him to perform again.

"As soon as we have any updates from his doctors on when we can reschedule the dates, we will of course announce them." He wrote on Instagram.

Tickets for the canceled shows remain valid.

