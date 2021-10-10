Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been inseparable in the last few months after splitting with their respective partners before rekindling their romance in April.

But what does JLo feel about her beau reportedly reuniting with his ex-girlfriend and "Deep Water" co-star Ana de Armas as they embark on a press tour?

Affleck and de Armas met on their 2019 erotic thriller movie set and immediately started dating in early 2020.

However, just early this year, the former PDA-clad couple has called it quits.

It seems like their relationship was forever ago. Now, it will feel a bit different seeing them together once again as they will sit down for interviews, press junkets, and more months before their movie's January 2022 premiere.

According to Radar Online, Affleck and de Armas will even have to walk the red carpet for their movie premiere, which will be interesting if Affleck's current girlfriend decides to join them.

An insider revealed that the "Daredevil" star and the "Knives Out" actress have "intense chemistry" in their "scorching hot" movie.

They further said that those in charge of their PR find their entire situation very tricky since Lopez and de Armas will be under one roof.

But Jennifer Lopez won't be the only plus one that may find Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' reunion uncomfortable because it isn't only the "Batman v. Superman" actor who has moved on from his split.

De Armas also recently confirmed that she is dating Tinder Vice President Paul Boukadaki.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck News

Meanwhile, Lopez and Affleck, who reconnected just a few months ago, are rumored to be not wasting any more time now that they have found love again.

As previously reported by OK! magazine, Affleck was spotted looking at engagement rings in August with his mom and his nine-year-old son, Samuel.

News of Affleck looking up rings comes after a source revealed he and the "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker will "make it official" and that Lopez has "zero doubt that Ben is her soulmate."

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Legal Trouble

Lopez and her ex, Alex Rodriguez, are reportedly avoiding each other, but they need to sign off some paperwork regarding their joint business ventures.

While the 52-year-old mom of twins would like to meet via virtual conference, the former MLB star would want to meet in person.

An insider revealed that Rodriguez "feels like he needs closure," however, he would still want to "continue making money together so they'll have to show each other respect."

