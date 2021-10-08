Is Angelina Jolie only using The Weeknd?

The talked-about pair has sparked dating rumors in the last few months, with fans wanting to believe that they're together, while others believe that the "Maleficent" star is only using the singer.

Just last week, they were once again spotted hanging out.

They went on a dinner date and were even photographed after leaving the restaurant.

But WHO magazine suggests that Angelina Jolie has different intentions as to why she has been hanging out with one of the hottest musical artists today.

The publication claims that her motives may not be as pure as many have thought.

Angelina Jolie Fears of Irrelevancy

Angelina Jolie reportedly knows that being seen and spotted with The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, could help her gain more young followers.

The "Tomb Raider" star reportedly fears losing her popularity among the younger generation, so that is her apparent reason for hanging out with the "Save Your Tears" hitmaker.

On the other hand, The Weeknd is reportedly using Jolie to get into the movie industry.

He's already starring in a new TV series for HBO, but he reportedly wants to get more projects as he transitions industries.

The Weeknd reportedly believes that Angelina Jolie could help him out.

The Truth About Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Using Each Other

One should take the outlet's report with a grain of salt.

Many publications are claiming negative things about Jolie and The Weeknd these days because they're always trending topics on social media.

It's possible that they could be hanging out most of the time because they are good friends.

Are Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Secretly Dating?

Other publications are claiming that the pair are more than friends.

But one source debunked the claims to E! News, finally confirming, "They are not dating."

One of the reasons why they are even spotted out and about is because of their "mutual interests and enjoy putting their ideas together to see what they can come up with."

Additionally, the source added that they are enjoying each other's company but are not dating.

They reportedly formed a close bond with each other in the last couple of months after hitting it off immediately.

The rumor mill only likes to pair the two because perhaps they have been single for years already.

