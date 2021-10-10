Adele was praised for her impressive weight loss as she looks more confident than ever, as seen in her photos from British Vogue ahead of her new song's release. However, there's a sad story on why she keeps working out, and a medical expert is concerned with her routine.

In her recent interview with the fashion magazine, the Academy Award-winning singer said her excessive workout routine is because of her anxiety.

"It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone." the singer said before revealing that she works out two or three times a day.

More recently, a medical expert has weighed in on her workout routine, saying it's dangerous.

WebMD chief medical officer John Whyte recently spoke to The New York Post, saying maintaining a moderate exercise routine is "an essential component of leading a healthy lifestyle.

However, Adele's exercise habit is "way too much" as it could cause severe damage because excessive fitness routines often result in a "plethora of overuse injuries."

Whyte explained that when people work out, they put stress on their muscles, bones, and organs, and if they don't give their bodies a chance to heal after exercise, "their function can begin to deteriorate."

Adele's Workout Routine

In her interview, she gave fans a glimpse of her daily workout routine. Adele starts her day by doing weights, followed by hiking or boxing in the afternoon. To conclude her exercise, she mentioned that she does her cardio at night.

"I was basically unemployed when I was doing it. And I do it with trainers," she said.

The "Water Under The Bridge" hitmaker went on to reveal that she's working out to get her mind right.

Why Adele Never Shared Her Weightloss Journey Online

Adele said she didn't share her workout journey because she didn't find it fascinating.

Fans are conditioned to see their idols documenting everything on social media, and Adele said people in her position would "get a big deal with a diet brand."

"I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it?" she said.

