Steve Harwell of "Smash Mouth" recently announced that he would be leaving the band after 27 years of being their frontman.

The recent news comes after his "chaotic" performance at the Big Sip festival in New York over the weekend.

The band's publicist issued a statement to SFGATE saying the singer will be retiring to focus on his physical and mental well-being.

Harwell has been reportedly suffering from "long term medical issues" for the past eight years and his last performance, which went viral on TikTok, showed "numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation."

Per the frontman's camp, they explained that he was departing from the band because of "nonstop serious medical setbacks."

They mentioned that the singer suffered from heart failure and a condition called Wernicke's Encephalopathy, which heavily affected his motor functions, including speech and impaired memory.

Aside from the health issues mentioned above, Harwell has also struggled with numerous addictions over the years.

Steve Harwell's 'Chaotic' Performance Went Viral On TikTok

Footage of "Smashmouth's" performance at The Big Sip festival made rounds on TikTok after a user described their set as "chaotic."

In the video, Harwell can be seen intoxicated, singing unclearly, and disassociated during their New York show.

"I did just see Smash Mouth perform live at a local beer and wine festival, when I say this is the most chaotic show I have ever seen in my entire life, I have no words." The user said. (watch the video below)

At one point in their show, Harwell can be seen threatening the crowd saying, "I will f****** kill your family I swear to god." He also flipped off the audience and shouted, "f*** you b****!"

There were also problems with mic feedback and Harwell's unintelligible speech.

What Will Happen To 'Smash Mouth'?

Per the outlet, the band will continue finding a replacement for Harwell. In the meantime, they will continue to perform with its current members Mike Krompass, Randy Cooke, and Paul De Lisle.

In 1994, the band was formed in San Jose, California. They are notoriously known for their songs "All Star" and "I'm a Believer," which were used in several memes.

The songs mentioned above were also featured in the 2001 animated film "Shrek."

