There have been several reports and rumors in the past about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's pregnancy.

The couple, who recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, have constantly debunked these rumors.

But now, the "Holy" crooner is reportedly ready - and more desperate - to finally start a family with his model wife. Unfortunately, she reportedly isn't.

The 27-year-old singer and the 24-year-old blonde beauty seemed eager to expand their family, but now, Hailey reportedly "appears to have changed her mind," according to an insider who spoke to OK! magazine.

Her apparent reason is understandable.

Hailey Bieber Isn't Ready to Have A Baby?

The reason why Hailey Bieber reportedly doesn't want to have a child yet is that "she's at the top of her game right now."

"Getting pregnant could set back her modeling career."

On the other hand, Justin Bieber has reportedly dreamed of being a dad since he was a teen but has made it clear that Hailey will be the one to decide when they have a baby because it's her body.

"He'd love to be expecting before he goes on tour in February, but he doesn't want to pressure Hailey too much because it could backfire."

The insider added, "Though he does want to know when she thinks she'll be ready because his patience is wearing thin."

Hailey Bieber Pregnant in September Rumor

Justin and Hailey Bieber sparked pregnancy rumors for the nth time this year back in September.

The Hollywood A-list couple attended the Met Gala last month, where the model wore a black floor-length gown while Justin looked handsome in his black suit.

When the pair hit the red carpet, and their picture went viral, their fans immediately started to think they were expecting their first child after the "Yummy" singer placed his hand on Hailey's belly as they posed for photographs.

This is what led their fans to believe that there's a bun in the oven.

But later on, on the red carpet, Hailey asked Justin to remove his hand because she already knew that people would assume she was pregnant.

But Hailey Bieber later responded to the frenzy of speculation in a straightforward comment.

After posting a picture with the caption "mom and dad," comments immediately asked, "Baby on the way?"

But Haley cleared it up by saying, "I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets twisted."

