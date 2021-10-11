It's already Monday, but people still can't get over Kim Kardashian's "Saturday Night Live" debut over the weekend.

Former haters of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star have now changed their minds about her after watching her on the show.

It was her first time on the show, and she definitely came in hot, with her savage and shocking monologue roasting and throwing comedic jabs at her family members and even Kanye West.

However, it seems like one of the most talked-about sketches was the KKW Beauty mogul kissing SNL veteran Pete Davidson in their "Aladdin" skit.

In the clip, Davidson could be seen on a magic carpet wearing an Aladdin getup, while Kardashian wore a Princess Jasmine ensemble.

Davidson confessed that he's worried about having intercourse with the princess and started telling the princess she thinks that he's scared and concerned because she's the daughter of a sultan, while he's only a "lonely street rat."

Davidson then gets around to finally telling Kardashian his feelings, saying, "As we start getting more intimate, I'm just a little concerned that physically I can't handle you."

He insinuated that if they go all the way and "you might break me. Like my thing, it might just break."

But later on, Davidson called on a Genie to help him out and asked for bigger manhood.

He then shows it off to Kardashian before she says, "That is better, even though it's the wrong color."

At the end of the sketch, they shared a passionate kiss that left viewers in shock.

"How TF does Pete Davidson keeps winning? He dated Ariana Grande and now he just kissed Kim K," one Twitter user said.

However, what does Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West have to say about that short but intimate moment?

Wouldn’t call it “doing sex,” Aladdin pic.twitter.com/bX6bDNqHLt — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 10, 2021

READ ALSO: 'The Weeknd 'Obsessed' With Angelina Jolie 'For Years?' True Intentions Revealed!

Kanye West's Real Feelings on Kim Kissing Pete

Fans were first afraid that the "Jesus Is King" rapper may be upset with Kardashian's on-screen kiss with Davidson.

Kanye realizing that he lost Kim to Pete Davidson on #SNL pic.twitter.com/Ni6zJmsIbN — filmvixen (@filmviixen) October 10, 2021

pete davidson having to kiss kim kardashian is basically just reparations for kanye making pete pay for kid cudi’s birthday dinner — kate (@katherinemclern) October 10, 2021

Kim K got on SNL last night and roasted her whole family and then kissed Pete Davidson and made eye contact with Kanye through the camera, my body is ready for her Joker arc — Lydia Kauppi (@lydiakauppi) October 10, 2021

However, an insider told The Sun that he was very supportive of Kardashian and thought she was hilarious in her SNL debut.

An insider revealed that West was "completely fine" and "has no hurt feelings whatsoever" about the SKIMS creator kissing Davidson.

In fact, "she told him about it before the show and he thought it was really funny."

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez Threatened by Ben Affleck's Ex Ana De Armas? Trio In For A Very Awkward Situation

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.