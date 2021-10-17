Tony Bennett is still breaking records despite his current health condition.

According to Fox News, the jazz legend's recent collaboration album with Lady Gaga titled "Love for Sale" was able to give him yet another Guinness World Record.

He earned the record for being the oldest person in the world to release an album of new material at the age of 95 and 60 days.

Bennett gave a brief video message saying, "Wow! thank you to all my fans." (watch the full video below)

Lady Gaga also gave a heartwarming speech about her experience working with Bennett for the album in the video.

"I see a young boy every time I sing with him, and it just makes the experience of singing so freeing, To have it be about two souls singing together, and then at the same time, I also take in all his wisdom. The wisdom of all his years." the pop star said.

Today, Bennett has over 61 studio albums, 11 live albums, 33 compilation albums, three video albums, one EP, and 83 singles. His biggest hit was "I Left My Heart In San Francisco," which was released in 1962, almost two decades before Lady Gaga was born.

"Love For Sale" is the jazz duo's latest album, a follow-up to their 2014 record titled "Cheek to Cheek."

Aside from the recent record he broke, he also holds the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to reach number one on the U.S. album chart with a newly recorded album.

All in all, Bennett has over five world records.

Tony Bennett's Alzheimer's Disease

Earlier this year, the "Anything Goes" hitmaker's family revealed his health condition through a feature in AARP. They mentioned that the singer has been battling Alzheimer's disease for five years now.

He was first diagnosed in 2016. Despite battling the condition, his neurologist Dr. Gayatri Devi said Bennett is a symbol of hope for people like him as he can do "so many things" at his age.

"He really is the symbol of hope for someone with a cognitive disorder." Dr. Devi said.

His disease is not worsening because he's not showing tragic symptoms such as severe disorientation, long-term memory loss, anger, and more.

