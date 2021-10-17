Leigh-Anne Pinnock is airing her thoughts out after being dragged by Nicki Minaj amid Jesy Nelson's blackfishing drama.

According to Page Six, the "Little Mix" member is sticking up for herself. She recently celebrated her 30th birthday, where she gave an emotional speech about her character.

Although Pinnock did not directly name Minaj and Nelson, she's seemingly defending herself from the situation she got involved in.

"I'm 30 years old. I know my character, you know my character, anyone that meets me knows my f***** character," she said while standing beside her fiancé Andre Gray. (via Mirror UK)

In addition, the singer also mentioned that she's proud of everything she achieved over the past years, and she's grateful for her partner and children.

Andre Gray also spoke out about the situation on stage, saying, "You can put this on Instagram or whatever and if you've anything to say, come and find me."

He added, "If you're going to try and disrespect my baby mother, my wife, my fiancée and my children, there's gonna be a problem."

At the time of this writing, Nicki Minaj and Jesy Nelson have not publicly responded to Pinnock's latest comments.

What Happened To Nicki Minaj, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Ann Pinnock?

The drama between the three started when the rapper slammed the pop star on Instagram regarding Nelson's controversy.

Nelson was accused of drastically tanning herself to appear darker and wearing wigs intended for mixed-race women.

Minaj claims that Pinnock had "selective outrage" over her former band member. She also labeled Pinnock as "jealous" of Nelson's success and a clown.

"Immediately that person has to wear a big red clown nose and big clown boots because you're a big f******* clown." the rapper said.

Nicki questions Leigh-Anne about her white friend who has dark tan:



“You all for your friend who's ‘Blackfishing’ right? Why everybody can't ‘Blackfish’ then if it's cool for your friend? Stop using this fake selective outrage when you have personal vendettas against people” pic.twitter.com/d2oWNWQIH6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 12, 2021

An alleged screenshot also circulated online, which shows Pinnock messaging a fan asking them to create a video about exposing Nelson.

The former "Little Mix" member later apologized for her blackfishing issue saying she never intended to offend people of color.

Minaj later gave Nelson an advice saying she should do anything to her body if she wishes to, "As long as you're not hurting anybody or speaking negative about anybody's race or culture, you should be able to enjoy your makeup, your body however you want to." she said.

Aside from Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall unfollowed Nelson online.

