Mick Jagger is not letting Paul McCartney take a dig at "The Rolling Stones" without firing back as he's now speaking out regarding the former "Beatles" member's comment about his band's music style.

According to the New York Post, Jagger and his bandmates performed at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

During the set, Jagger called out several A-list stars present in their show, "Megan Fox is here, she's lovely. Lady Gaga. Kirk Douglas." (via Variety)

He later called out McCartney for his comments saying, "Paul McCartney is here; he's going to help us - he's going to join us in a blues cover later."

The Drama Between Paul McCartney, 'The Rolling Stones'

In early reports, "The Beatles" bassist made headlines after speaking to The New Yorker, saying "The Rolling Stones" is just a "blues cover band."

"I'm not sure I should say it, but they're a blues cover band, that's sort of what the Stones are," the musician said.

It seems like the rivalry between the two bands has been going on for years, as McCartney also revealed to Howard Stern that their band "had a little more influence" compared to the other one.

"We had a little more influences. There's a lot of differences, but I love the Stones, but I'm with you. The Beatles were better." he said.

READ ALSO: Adele Reveals Son is Unimpressed by Her and Her Measly Number of YouTube Followers

Jagger later responded with the comments saying there's no competition between them, but there's a big difference as "the Rolling Stones is a big concert band in other decades and other areas when the Beatles never even did an arena tour."

Per the outlet mentioned above, "The Rolling Stones" did, in fact, start their music career as a blues cover band, but they managed to rebrand themselves by creating new material around the mid-1960s.

'The Beatles,' 'The Rolling Stones' Friendly Rivalry

Despite exchanging shady words with each other, McCartney previously said they had a rivalry during their early years and "a little bit of friction," but they always ended up being friends.

"I like to think we still are, 'cause they were some of the greatest times of our lives, and I'm - I'm really proud to be the one that leads them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame." (via Cosmic Magazine)

In addition, McCartney also said that "The Rolling Stones" are a "fantastic group" and "they're a great band." He later commended Mick Jagger for his singing abilities and moves, as well as other members like Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood, and the late Charlie Watts.

READ MORE: Madonna is a 'Control Freak' For a Mom, Daughter Lourdes Leon Says - So She Had to Get Away

© 2015 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.