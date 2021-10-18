Fans of the global boy band BTS speculated that a unit song from two members will be featured in Marvel's "The Eternals" soundtrack.

According to sources, a viral list of OST-worthy songs has been circulating on social media. The music that BTS' ARMYs are betting their money on to be part of "The Eternals" movie is a duet produced by Jimin and V themselves called "Friends."

The track is from their 2020 studio album "Map of the Soul:7" and is rumored to be competing against heavy-weights "Time" by Pink Floyd, "Nach Mera Hero" by Celina Sharma, and "Juice" by Lizzo.

Who Predicted BTS?

This article from Allkpop reported that the information was sourced from an official document released by Disney executives. However, the content of the papers nor the validity of the source can be confirmed by any of the individuals who leaked the details.

One thing is sure, and fans trust the account that announced the news due to how accurate it had been the last time it predicted the official soundtrack of the Marvel film before "The Eternals." The songs previously mentioned by Twitter user @BRMarvelNews had turned out to be 100% correct.

The upcoming superhero film is written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo and directed by Chloe Zhao, who included talented celebrities, including Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden, as part of its cast. "The Eternals" is scheduled to be released on November 5th.

BTS' Fans React to the Rumors

The Korean band's fanbase is already claiming it as a win as they trended "Producer Jimin" on social media and discussed how big of an honor it would be for the group.

"This account posted a copy of the Shang-chi soundtrack and got it right," one hopeful fan pointed out to the attention of other ARMYs.

[TRENDS]



VMIN was trending in the US as ARMY got excited after rumors of FRIENDS possibly being on the soundtrack for the highly anticipated Marvel movie Eternals.



Many of the fan accounts had live-reported the trends as news began to spread, saying, "VMIN was trending in the US as ARMY got excited after rumors of FRIENDS possibly being on the soundtrack for the highly anticipated Marvel movie Eternals. PRODUCER JIMIN and PROD JIMIN are currently trending."

"BTS x Marvel! Is so exciting! I'm curious to see in what context Friends will fit into the Eternals tho," an ARMY tweeted.

